«Нелюбовь» поборется за музыкальный «Оскар»

Как стало известно 19 декабря 2017 года, в шорт-лист премии «Оскар» в категории «Лучшая оригинальная песня» вошли 70 композиций. На включение в номинацию «Лучший саундтрек» претендует 141 оригинальная партитура, в том числе музыкальное сопровождение к фильму Андрея Звягинцева «Нелюбовь» (композиторы Евгений Гальперин и Саша Гальперин).



Теперь членам музыкального департамента Американской академии кинематографических искусств и наук / The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences предстоит посмотреть видеоклипы песен и прослушать саундтреки, чтобы отобрать пять наиболее понравившихся, проранжировав их в порядке приоритетности.



Пятерки номинантов будут объявлены 23 января 2018 года в Samuel Goldwyn Theater в Беверли Хиллз.



90-ая торжественная церемония вручения призов Американской киноакадемии состоится в воскресенье, 4 марта 2018 года. Имена обладателей наград за выдающиеся достижения в сфере кино за 2017 год объявят в кинотеатре Dolby Theatre в Hollywood & Highland Center. Прямая трансляция будет вестись каналом ABC Television Network. Ее смогут увидеть зрители более чем в 225 странах по всему миру.



Предлагаем вашему вниманию список из 141 возможного кандидата на премию Оскар в номинации «Лучший оригинальный саундтрек»:

«Alien: Covenant», композитор Jed Kurzel

«All I See Is You», композитор Marc Streitenfeld

«All the Money in the World», композитор Daniel Pemberton

«Annabelle: Creation», композитор Benjamin Wallfisch

«Band Aid», композитор Lucius

«Battle of the Sexes», композитор Nicholas Britell

«Baywatch», композитор Christopher Lennertz

«Beauty and the Beast», композитор Alan Menken

«The Big Sick», композитор Michael Andrews

«Blade Runner 2049», композиторы Benjamin Wallfisch и Hans Zimmers

«The Book of Henry», композитор Michael Giacchino

«Born in China», композитор Barnaby Taylor

«The Boss Baby», композитор Hans Zimmer и Steve Mazzaros

«Boston», композитор Jeff Beal

«Brad’s Status», композитор Mark Mothersbaugh

«Brawl in Cell Block 99», композиторы Jeff Herriott и S. Craig Zahlers

«The Breadwinner», композиторы Mychael Danna и Jeff Dannas

«Breathe», композитор Nitin Sawhney

«Brigsby Bear», композитор David Wingo

«Brimstone & Glory», композиторы Dan Romer и Benh Zeitlins

«Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie», композитор Theodore Shapiro

«Cars 3», композитор Randy Newman

«The Circle», композитор Danny Elfman

«Coco», композитор Michael Giacchino

«Cries from Syria», композитор Martin Tillman

«A Cure for Wellness», композитор Benjamin Wallfisch

«Darkest Hour», композитор Dario Marianelli

«Despicable Me 3», композитор Heitor Pereira

«The Disaster Artist», композитор Dave Porter

«A Dog’s Purpose», композитор Rachel Portman

«Downsizing», композитор Rolfe Kent

«Drawing Home», композитор Ben Holiday

«Dunkirk», композитор Hans Zimmer

«Earth: One Amazing Day», композитор Alex Heffes

«A Fantastic Woman», композитор Matthew Herbert

«The Fate of the Furious», композитор Brian Tyler

«Father Figures», композитор Rob Simonsen

«Ferdinan», композитор John Powell

«Fifty Shades Darker», композитор Danny Elfman

«Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool», композитор J. Ralph

«First They Killed My Father», композиторы Marco Beltrami и Buck Sanderss

«Get Out», композитор Michael Abels

«A Ghost Story», композитор Daniel Hart

«Gifted», композитор Rob Simonsen

«The Glass Castle», композитор Joel P. West

«Going in Style», композитор Rob Simonsen

«Good Time», композитор Daniel Lopatin

«Goodbye Christopher Robin», композитор Carter Burwell

«Gook», композитор Roger Suen

«Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2», композитор Tyler Bates

«The Hitman’s Bodyguard», композитор Atli Ӧrvarsson

«Hostiles», композитор Max Richter

«Human Flow», композитор Karsten Fundal

«An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power», композитор Jeff Beal

«It», композитор Benjamin Wallfisch

«Jane», композитор Philip Glass

«Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle», композитор Henry Jackman

«Justice League», композитор Danny Elfman

«Kepler’s Dream», композитор Patrick Neil Doyle

«King Arthur: Legend of the Sword», композитор Daniel Pemberton

«Kingsman: The Golden Circle», композиторы Henry Jackman и Matthew Margesons

«Kong: Skull Island» Henry Jackman

«LA 92», композиторы Danny Bensi и Saunder Jurriaanss

«LBJ», композитор Marc Shaiman

«Lady Bird», композитор Jon Brion

«Lake of Fire», композитор Qutub-E-Kripa

«Last Flag Flying», композитор Graham Reynolds

«The Lego Batman Movie», композитор Lorne Balfe

«The Lego Ninjago Movie», композитор Mark Mothersbaugh

«The Leisure Seeker», композитор Carlo Virzì

«Let It Fall», композитор Mark Isham

«Life», композитор Jon Ekstrand

«Logan», композитор Marco Beltrami

«The Lost City of Z», композитор Christopher Spelman

«Нелюбовь», композиторы Евгений Гальперин и Саша Гальперин

«Loving Vincent», композитор Clint Mansell

«The Man Who Invented Christmas», композитор Mychael Danna

«Mark Felt - The Man Who Brought Down the White House», композитор Daniel Pemberton

«Marshall», композитор Marcus Miller

«Mary and the Witch’s Flower», композитор Takatsugu Muramatsu

«Maudie», композитор Michael Timmins

«Molly’s Game», композитор Daniel Pemberton

«Moomins and the Winter Wonderland», композитор Łukasz Targosz

«The Mountain between Us», композитор Ramin Djawadi

«Mudbound», композитор Tamar-kali

«The Mummy», композитор Brian Tyler

«Murder on the Orient Express», композитор Patrick Doyle

«My Cousin Rachel», композитор Rael Jones

«Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer», композитор Jun Miyake

«Okja», композитор Jaeil Jung

«Oklahoma City», композитор David Cieri

«The Only Living Boy in New York», композитор Rob Simonsen

«Only the Brave», композитор Joseph Trapanese

«Our Souls at Night», композитор Elliot Goldenthal

«Paris Can Wait», композитор Laura Karpman

«Patti Cake$», композиторы Geremy Jasper и Jason Binnicks

«Phantom Thread», композитор Jonny Greenwood

«The Pirates of Somalia», композиторы Andrew Feltenstein и John Naus

«Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales», композитор Geoff Zanelli

«The Post», композитор John Williams

«Professor Marston and the Wonder Women», композитор Tom Howe

«The Promise», композитор Gabriel Yared

«Pulimurugan», композитор Gopi Sundar

«Raw», композитор Jim Williams

«Roman J. Israel, Esq.», композитор James Newton Howard

«Saban’s Power Rangers», композитор Brian Tyler

«Same Kind of Different as Me», композитор John Paesano

«The Second Coming of Christ», композиторф Navid Hejazi, Ramin Kousha и Silvia Leonettis

«Served Like a Girl», композитор Michael A. Levine

«The Shack», композитор Aaron Zigman

«The Shape of Water», композитор Alexandre Desplat

«Slipaway», композитор Tao Liu

«Smurfs: The Lost Village», композитор Christopher Lennertz

«Spider-Man: Homecoming», композитор Michael Giacchino

«Split», композитор West Dylan Thordson

«The Star», композитор John Paesano

«Star Wars: The Last Jedi», композитор John Williams

«Step», композиторы Laura Karpman и Raphael Saadiqs

«Stronger», композитор Michael Brook

«Suburbicon», композитор Alexandre Desplat

«Swing Away», композитор Tao Zervas

«Thank You for Your Service», композитор Thomas Newman

«Their Finest», композитор Rachel Portman

«Thelma», композитор Ola Fløttum

«Thor: Ragnarok», композитор Mark Mothersbaugh

«Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri», композитор Carter Burwell

«Tickling Giants», композитор Paul Tyan

«Tommy’s Honour», композитор Christian Henson

«Trafficked», композитор David Das

«Transformers: The Last Knight», композитор Steve Jablonsky

«XXX: Return of Xander Cage», композиторы Brian Tyler и Robert Lydeckers

«Victoria & Abdul», композитор Thomas Newman

«Voice from the Stone», композитор Michael Wandmacher

«Wakefield», композитор Aaron Zigman

«War for the Planet of the Apes», композитор Michael Giacchino

«Wilson», композитор Jon Brion

«Wind River», композиторы Nick Cave и Warren Elliss

«Wonder», композитор Marcelo Zarvos

«Wonder Woman», композитор Rupert Gregson-Williams

«Wonderstruck», композитор Carter Burwell

«Year by the Sea», композитор Alexander Janko



Предлагаем вашему вниманию список из 70 возможных кандидатов на премию Оскар в номинации «Лучшая оригинальная песня»:

«U.N.I (You And I)» из фильма «And the Winner Isn’t»

«Love And Lies» из фильма «Band Aid»

«If I Dare» из фильма «Battle of the Sexes»

«Evermore» из фильма «Beauty and the Beast»

«How Does A Moment Last Forever» из фильма «Beauty and the Beast»

«Now Or Never» из фильма «Bloodline: Now or Never»

«She» из фильма «Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story»

«Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go» из фильма «The Book of Henry»

«Buddy’s Business» из фильма «Brawl in Cell Block 99»

«The Crown Sleeps» из фильма «The Breadwinner»

«World Gone Mad» из фильма «Bright»

«Mystery Of Love» из фильма «Call Me by Your Name»

«Visions Of Gideon» из фильма «Call Me by Your Name»

«Captain Underpants Theme Song» из фильма «Captain Underpants The First Epic Movie»

«Ride» из фильма «Cars 3»

«Run That Race» из фильма «Cars 3»

«Tell Me How Long» из фильма «Chasing Coral»

«Broken Wings» из фильма «City of Ghosts»

«Remember Me» из фильма «Coco»

«Prayers For This World» из фильма «Cries from Syria»

«There’s Something Special» из фильма «Despicable Me 3»

«It Ain’t Fair» из фильма «Detroit»

«A Little Change In The Weather» из фильма «Downsizing»

«Stars In My Eyes (Theme From Drawing Home)» из фильма «Drawing Home»

«All In My Head» из фильма «Elizabeth Blue»

«Dying For Ya» из фильма «Elizabeth Blue»

«Green» из фильма «Elizabeth Blue»

«Can’t Hold Out On Love» from «Father Figures»

«Home» из фильма «Ferdinand»

«I Don’t Wanna Live Forever» из фильма «Fifty Shades Darker»

«You Shouldn’t Look At Me That Way» из фильма «Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool»

«This Is How You Walk On» из фильма «Gifted»

«Summer Storm» из фильма «The Glass Castle»

«The Pure And The Damned» из фильма «Good Time»

«This Is Me» из фильма «The Greatest Showman»

«The Hero» из фильма «The Hero»

«How Shall A Sparrow Fly» из фильма «Hostiles»

«Just Getting Started» из фильма «If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast»

«Truth To Power» из фильма «An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power»

«Next Stop, The Stars» из фильма «Kepler’s Dream»

«The Devil & The Huntsman» из фильма «King Arthur: Legend of the Sword»

«Have You Ever Wondered» из фильма «Lake of Fire»

«I’ll Be Gone» из фильма «Lake of Fire»

«We’ll Party All Night» из фильма «Lake of Fire»

«Friends Are Family» из фильма «The Lego Batman Movie»

«Found My Place» из фильма «The Lego Ninjago Movie»

«Stand Up For Something» из фильма «Marshall»

«Rain» из фильма «Mary and the Witch’s Flower»

«Myron/Byron» из фильма «The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)»

«Longing For Summer» из фильма «Moomins and the Winter Wonderland»

«Mighty River» из фильма «Mudbound»

«Never Forget» из фильма «Murder on the Orient Express»

«Hold The Light» из фильма «Only the Brave»

«PBNJ» из фильма «Patti Cake$»

«Tuff Love (Finale)» из фильма «Patti Cake$»

«Lost Souls» из фильма «The Pirates of Somalia»

«How A Heart Unbreaks» из фильма «Pitch Perfect 3»

«The Promise» из фильма «The Promise»

«Kaadanayum Kaalchilambe» из фильма «Pulimurugan»

«Maanathe Maarikurumbe» из фильма «Pulimurugan»

«Stubborn Angel» из фильма «Same Kind of Different as Me»

«Dancing Through The Wreckage» из фильма «Served Like a Girl»

«Keep Your Eyes On Me» из фильма «The Shack»

«On The Music Goes» из фильма «Slipaway»

«The Star» из фильма «The Star»

«Jump» из фильма «Step»

«Tickling Giants» из фильма «Tickling Giants»

«Fly Away» из фильма «Trafficked»

«Speak To Me» из фильма «Voice from the Stone»

«Walk On Faith» из фильма «Year by the Sea»

